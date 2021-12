Health Ministry Plans To Consider In January 2022 Possibility Of Introducing Booster Dose Of Coronavirus Vacci

The Ministry of Health plans to consider in January 2022 the possibility of introducing a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers following a conference call on countering the spread of coronavirus infection in Ukraine.

"In January, the Ministry of Health plans to consider the possibility of introducing a booster dose (vaccine against coronavirus), taking into account the approaches of the European Union," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko during a conference call.

He said that an additional dose of the vaccine was introduced in Ukraine for people with severe concomitant diseases.

According to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine was one of the first in Europe to undergo an autumn outbreak of the disease.

Besides, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed at the meeting that Ukrainians who were vaccinated abroad should also be able to take advantage of the President's E-Pidtrymka program.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to date, 3.6 million people have already used the E-Pidtrymka service, of which almost 2 million have already received UAH 1,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, December 19, the E-Pidtrymka project was officially launched in the Diia application, within the framework of which citizens vaccinated against coronavirus can receive UAH 1,000.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources