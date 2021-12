The court interrogated the mother-in-law of the former candidate for mayor of Kyiv and the current politician Serhii Prytula, Lilia Sopelnyk, and she pleaded guilty to the accident.

Yurii Sukhov, the lawyer of the injured party, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"It's weird. Will she admit her guilt or not? She says she was driving, and admits that it all actually happened, but states that it happened due to loss of consciousness or something else. Is whether it is an admission of guilt or not? That is, the words that she admits guilt, she said, but if we take into account the testimony that she gave, and the behavior associated with non-recognition of a civil claim, then I believe that this is not a real confession of her own guilt," said the lawyer.

According to him, this behavior of Sopelnyk is "smoke and mirrors."

The lawyer said that recently the victim Anzhela Pechenyzka underwent another surgery.

“As far as I know, a few weeks ago there was another surgery. She is at home, she moves, she can take care of herself on her own, but she still does not have a full-fledged life, and not all surgeries have been completed yet. Many problems are arising,” the lawyer said.

The representative of the victims noted that if Sopelnyk had recognized the civil claim from the victims, the court would have put an end to the case long ago.

"In fact, there are not very many meetings to be held, since there are not many witnesses and there is no need to find out something special. But the issue of compensation for damage to victims is urgent, so we insist that everything be done properly. If only Sopelnyk admitted the lawsuit, then everything would have ended long ago. But she is postponing everything," the lawyer said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the lawyer of the victims said that Sopelnyk refused to admit the civil suit of the victims of the road accident.

