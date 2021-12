The state-owned Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) has announced a competition for the position of board chairperson.

The bank announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The competition for the position was announced in accordance with a decision by the bank’s supervisory board.

According to the statement, applicants for the position of board chairman must meet the following qualification requirements: higher education; at least five years of total work experience in the banking or financial sector, including at least three years in managerial positions (in the role of board chairman or deputy board chairman); experience in managing medium and large banks targeting corporate clients.

Applicants should submit their applications from December 17 to December 22. The final phase of the competition (interviews by the bank's supervisory board) will take place on February 17.

The results of the competition will be announced no later than March 18, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, journalists from the Schemes investigative journalism program were attacked during an interview with the bank’s then-board chairman Yevhen Metsger in early October.

The bank’s employees used physical force against the Schemes program’s camera operator, seized two cameras and the equipment on which they were recording, and deleted the video they recorded.

Ukreximbank accused the journalists of taking possession of banking secrets.

The bank's supervisory board later suspended Metzger, its information policy department’s head Vladimir Pikalov, and its banking security department’s head Iрor Telbizov without pay.

Metsger announced on October 11 that he had submitted his letter of resignation.

The supervisory board of Ukreximbank relieved Metsger of the post of board chairperson without severance pay.

