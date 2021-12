SSU Did Not Check Alleged Russian Citizenship Of Gogilashvili When He Was Appointed To Internal Affairs Minist

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) did not check the alleged presence of Russian citizenship in Aleksandr Gogilashvili when he was appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"In the course of a special check in relation to persons who apply for positions, which provide for the occupation of a responsible and especially responsible position, and positions with an increased risk of corruption in accordance with Article 57 of the Law "On the Prevention of Corruption", the SSU processes a package of documents that the Service receives from the National Agency for Civil Service of Ukraine. According to their competence, the SSU divisions process only the presence of a candidate for such positions of admission to the state secret and attitude to personal-quality registration of the SSU liable for military service. Citizenship issues, according to the current legislation are within the competence of the State Migration Service," the answer says.

The SSU emphasizes that it has not received requests from the authorized bodies for an additional check of Gogilashvili.

The Service also informs that it gave access to the state secret to Gogilashvili at the request of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after processing the issue by its competent divisions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Servant of the People faction Davyd Arakhamia is not interested in investigating the fact that ex-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandr Gogilashvili has Russian citizenship.

According to the website of the Federal Tax Service of Russia, Gogilashvili has a Russian passport and taxpayer identification number.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Gogilashvili from the post of Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after he got into a scandal.

Gogilashvili at a checkpoint in Donetsk region threatened law enforcement officers, and also began to insult them.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources