Russia Disappointed With U.S. And NATO Signals On Russian Security Assurance Proposals

Russia is disappointed with signals from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) regarding Russian proposals for security guarantees.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Moscow is extremely disappointed with the signals coming from the U.S. and NATO regarding Russia's proposals for security guarantees," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov said Russia is ready to hold urgent talks with the U.S. on security issues on Saturday.

"We are ready immediately, even tomorrow in the literal sense of the word - on Saturday, December 18, to leave for negotiations with the U.S. in a third country," Ryabkov said.

He added that "in this regard, the Americans have already been offered Geneva in order to launch these important negotiations on the basis of the two draft documents that we have."

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added that Moscow expects a constructive response from the U.S.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, White House spokesman Jen Psaki says that negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding agreements with NATO will only take place with the participation of European partners.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has released Russian-developed draft agreements with the U.S. and NATO to provide legal guarantees for Russia's security, providing for NATO's commitment to rule out further eastward expansion, in particular Ukraine's joining the alliance.

