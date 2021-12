Russia-1 TV Channel Will Show New Season Of Svaty TV Series By Kvartal 95 Studio

The Russia-1 state TV channel will broadcast the new season of the Svaty TV series, in which one of the title roles is played by the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

This is stated in the trailer for the series, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The premiere of the new season of the Svaty TV series is scheduled for December 27, while the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 will start showing on December 20.

The TV series was filmed by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

It is known that Russian actors Fyodor Dobronravov, Tatiana Kravchenko and Lyudmila Artemyeva continued to appear in the series.

