Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that Ukraine will receive 50 French-made Airbus Helicopters in 2022.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Next year there are very ambitious plans for high-quality equipment and the status of the largest aircraft fleet in Europe. So, we will receive 50 modern French-made Airbus Helicopters," he wrote.

Monastyrskyi added that they should build a Situation Monitoring Center, which will analyze satellite thermal images and help eliminate the disaster at an early stage.

Besides, it is planned to increase the aircraft fleet of the State Emergency Service.

He noted that all this equipment will ensure the implementation of two projects - Single Aeromedical Space and European Hub of Fire Safety.

“With first, we will cover the map of Ukraine with helicopter basing points for aeromedical evacuation and transportation of donor biomaterials. Thanks to the second, we will be able to prevent up to 90% of forest fires using unique firefighting aircraft of the domestic production of Antonov,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces received another batch of modernized Mi-8 helicopters.

