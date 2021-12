The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is concerned over the build-up of Russian troops and rejects false statements by Russia about provocations by Ukraine and the Alliance.

That follows from a statement by NATO, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are seriously concerned about the significant, unprovoked, and unjustified build-up of Russian military power on the borders of Ukraine in recent months, and we reject false statements by Russia about provocations by Ukraine and NATO. We call on Russia to immediately stop escalation, use diplomatic channels and comply with its international activity," it says.

NATO takes seriously the implications of the current situation for the security of the Alliance.

According to the report, the Alliance will always resolutely respond to any deterioration in their security conditions, including strengthening their position of collective defense, if necessary.

"NATO will take all necessary measures to ensure the security and protection of all NATO allies. Any further aggression against Ukraine will have enormous consequences and will be costly," the statement said.

The statement also says that NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant parties concerned and other international organizations, including the EU.

“We reaffirm our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in accordance with its international obligations. We support the right of all countries to independently determine their future and foreign policy without external interference. NATO's relations with Ukraine are a question only of Ukraine and 30 NATO allies. We strongly reject any attempts to separate the security of the allies," the statement reads.

It is noted that NATO is ready for a constructive dialogue with Russia.

It also confirms their long-standing invitation for Russia to meet within the NATO-Russia Council in the near future.

“We are aware of Russia's recent proposals on European security. We clearly understand that any dialogue with Russia should be based on reciprocity, take into account NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on the basic principles and fundamental documents of European security and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners. If Russia takes concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are ready to work on strengthening confidence-building measures," it says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, the strengthening of cooperation in the region of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources