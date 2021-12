The Verkhovna Rada adopted legislative grounds for introducing the possibility of giving lifetime consent or disagreement through the Diia portal for organ donation for transplantation in case of death.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law regulating the provision of medical care to citizens of Ukraine by the method of transplantation. The adoption of the law will also contribute to an increase in the efficiency and increase in the number of transplant operations, which will save the lives of more Ukrainians. Until that time, the law "On the use of transplantation of anatomical materials in humans" was in force in Ukraine, the last amendments to which were made on December 20, 2019 ... The adoption of these normative legal acts ensured the active development of the transplantation system in Ukraine, made it possible to ensure the provision of medical care by methods that, due to imperfect legislation, could not have been carried out earlier," the statement says.

According to the statement, if in 2020, nine heart transplant operations were performed in Ukraine, then in 2021 - 31.

So, only in Okhmatdyt for 11 months of this year, 50 bone marrow transplants were carried out for children, which is almost two times more than last year.

The statement notes that the active development of transplantation in the country, an increase in the number of institutions providing such medical care, their interaction, the activities of the Unified State Information System for Organ and Tela Transplantation required updating the current version of the law "On the use of transplantation of anatomical materials in humans."

At the same time, to improve some of its provisions and create opportunities for the transplantation system to be more effective, the following norms are enshrined in the law:

- the adoption of the law provides a legislative basis for the implementation of the possibility to give through the Diia portal lifetime consent or disagreement on organ donation for transplantation in case of death;

- the concept of an "authorized representative", who could be appointed during his lifetime, so that in case of death he would make a decision on his consent or disagreement with the removal of organs for transplantation is excluded; so, if a person personally makes such a decision during his lifetime, he can submit an appropriate application, including in electronic form;

- the law makes it possible to improve the algorithms for selecting a donor-recipient pair by the Unified State Information System for Organ and Tela Transplantation in accordance with the best match in terms of immunological indicators, taking into account the sequence, which will allow the system to select donor-recipient pairs with the best prognosis of donor organ engraftment;

- introduces the grounds for harmonizing legislation with European directives and implementing the provisions of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU on tela transplantation;

- makes it possible to involve representatives of religious organizations in the popularization of transplantation issues, which will contribute to the formation of their civilized perception, since churches as institutions have trust and play an important role in the life of the majority of Ukrainian citizens;

- makes it possible to develop by-laws normative legal acts that will establish uniform rules for the functioning of non-state information systems for bone marrow transplantation;

- makes it possible to extend the pilot transplantation project until December 2023, in which all operations are paid for by the Ministry of Health at decent rates, since the effectiveness of this pilot project as a tool for building a transplantation system is already obvious.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of medical institutions participating in the pilot transplantation project.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources