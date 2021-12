3rd Ship With 55,000 Tons Of Coal Arrives In Ukraine, 4th Ship With 76,000 Tons To Arrive At Night - DTEK Ener

DTEK Energy claims that the third Panamax-class vessel with 55,000 tons of coal from Colombia has arrived in Ukraine, and the fourth vessel with 76,000 tons from the United States will arrive at night.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first ship with 55,000 tons of coal originating from Colombia docked at the port of Transinvestservice (TIS) today at 1:30 p.m. The second ship with 76,000 tons of fuel from the United States will dock at the Pivdennyi port at night. New shipments of fuel in the near future will replenish stocks in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) of the company," the statement said.

The company reminds that at present DTEK Energy has agreed to import eight shiploads of coal from the U.S. and Colombia to Ukraine with a total volume of almost 545,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, the second of seven ships contracted by DTEK with coal from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine.

On November 20, the first of seven ships contracted by DTEK with coal from the U.S. arrived in Ukraine.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had agreed with the U.S. on the supply of coal.

Over 11 months, DTEK Energy mines produced 15.2 million tons of gas coal.

DTEK Energy is a structure of the DTEK holding, combining the coal business, electricity generation and distribution, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of the System Capital Management (SCM).

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

