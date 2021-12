Vaccinated Ukrainians Will Be Able To Receive UAH 1,000 From December 20 Or 21 – Fedorov

Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said that Ukrainians who are vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus will be able to receive a payment of UAH 1,000 each from December 20 or 21.

Fedorov said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Economy is promising that all bureaucratic problems will be solved by December 20 and that the money will begin arriving from December 20 or 21," Fedorov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital transformation is warning that the payment of UAH 1,000 may arrive 10 days after a person applies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on November 15 that UAH 1,000 will be paid to everyone who is fully vaccinated (receives two doses of the vaccine) against the COVID-19 coronavirus from December 19.

The parliament has allocated UAH 8 billion for the payment of the UA 1,000 to citizens who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that citizens need to submit applications in the Diia mobile application by December 29, 2021 (from December 19 to December 29) in order to receive the UAH 1,000 payment during the first phase of the project.

