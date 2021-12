An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk region on December 15.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Main Center for Special Control.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is located in Nadvirnianskyi district of Ivano-Frankivsk region, south of the town of Nadvirna, at a depth of 5 km. According to the classification of earthquakes, it is hardly perceptible. The vibrations are felt only by individuals who are calm indoors, especially on the upper floors," the statement reads.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 48.51 degrees north latitude, 24.49 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake happened at 04:21 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred in Zakarpattia region.

