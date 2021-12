SSU Studying Information On Alleged Presence Of U.S. Citizenship Among MPs Arakhamia And Rudyk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is studying information from the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, Oleksandr Kachura, about the alleged presence of U.S. citizenship in the head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia and the MP from the Holos, Kira Rudyk.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

“We inform that the requested application (by Kachura about the SSU's verification of the alleged American citizenship of Arakhamia and Rudyk) has been registered and is being considered by the competent units of the Security Service of Ukraine,” the response says.

Based on the results of the consideration, the answer will be provided to MP Kachura within the time frame established by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arakhamia promised to register a bill on the introduction of criminal liability for inaccurate information on the citizenship of MPs.

In July, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it was not verifying information about the alleged U.S. citizenship of the leader of the Holos party, Member of Parliament from the eponymous faction Kira Rudyk.

Earlier, Rudyk three times did not answer the question of journalists about whether she has a U.S. passport.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources