There Were No Rolling Blackouts In Ukraine Since Beginning Of Heating Season - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that since the beginning of the heating season, there have been no rolling blackouts in Ukraine.

He announced this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, December 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to inform you that since the beginning of the heating season, there have been no rolling blackouts of consumers, that is, there have been no shutdowns related to measures for the forced reduction of electricity consumption. Power limitation and emergency shutdown schedules have not been applied, - this is an official statement of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company and only it can apply these restrictions," Shmyhal said.

According to him, blackouts for a couple of hours in a particular settlement may occur due to urgent repair work on power lines, which are notified in advance, or due to emergencies related to weather conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko stats that the maximum number of power units of nuclear power plants (NPPs) will be used for the stable passage of the heating season 2021/2022.

The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company plans to create a reserve of electricity for the heating season.

