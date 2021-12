The Verkhovna Rada has appointed the current chairperson of the National TV Council Olha Herasymiuk, a member of the regulator Oleh Chernysh, and a new candidate Oleksandr Burmahin as members of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

268 MPs voted for the appointment of Herasymiuk, with the minimum required 226, for Chernysh - 273, for Burmahin - 283, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the National TV Council there were 3 vacancies according to the Verkhovna Rada's quota, for which 13 candidates applied, which were considered by the MPs.

By means of a rating vote, the Verkhovna Rada identified 3 candidates out of 13, for the appointment of which they subsequently voted in the hall.

Herasymiuk was nominated by the Servant of the People faction, Chernysh and Burmahin - by public organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yevheniya Kravchuk said that the faction would support the appointment of the current chairperson of the National Council Olha Herasymiuk, a member of the regulator Oleh Chernysh, and a new candidate Oleksandr Burmahin as members of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

