The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company has started selling tickets through Apple Messages for business and Facebook Messenger.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Ukrzaliznytsia JSC launched its official chat bot for selling tickets and sending notifications of travel to Apple Messages for business and Facebook Messenger - in addition to the previously launched Viber and Telegram ... Using Apple Messages for business and Facebook Messenger, passengers of Ukrzaliznytsia already can buy tickets for all long-distance trains and high-speed trains Intercity+, return previously purchased tickets, view the travel schedule and the online table of stations, and also check on which platform the train is arriving," the statement reads.

It is indicated that the project was implemented on the basis of Corezoid Process Engine technology together with Ukrzaliznytsia's technology partner – the Middleware company (USA) with the support of payment partner - Visa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Ukrzaliznytsia opened ticket sales through the official chat bot in Viber and Telegram.

Ukrzaliznytsia ended 2020 with a loss of UAH 11.9 billion against a profit of UAH 2.988 billion in 2019.

Income from product sales in 2020 decreased by 16.7% or UAH 15.1 billion to UAH 75.292 billion compared to 2019.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of freight and passengers.

