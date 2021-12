Cabinet Establishes Official Salary Of Head Of Healthcare Institution No More Than 60% Of Average Salary Of Me

The Cabinet of Ministers has established the official salary of the head of a healthcare institution no more than 60% of the average salary of medical workers.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The official salary of the head of a healthcare institution will not exceed the average salary of medical workers by more than 60%. The corresponding resolution was adopted today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. Thus, we are implementing the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "On measures to increase the competitiveness of healthcare institutions and provide additional guarantees for medical workers." The significant disparity in salaries that existed before between the chiefs of medicine and the team was a certain demotivating factor, which we have removed today," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree raising the minimum salary for doctors to UAH 20,000 and paramedics to UAH 13,500.

