The third KYIV JEWISH FORUM, founded on the initiative of the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine, Vice President of the World Jewish Congress, Boris Lozhkin, began its work online.

“The main reason for holding this forum is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and Ukraine, which will be celebrated in a few days,” said Lozhkin, opening the third Kyiv Jewish Forum, which takes place on December 15-16 as an online conference.

The JCU President noted that the bonds between Ukrainians and Jews are much closer and go far beyond the 30-year span. He recalled that Israeli President Isaac Herzog made his first official foreign visit in 2021 namely to Ukraine, and 30 years ago, when the two states established diplomatic relations, his father Chaim Herzog was the President of Israel.

“Although modern diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel were established de jure on December 26, 1991, de facto it happened on May 11, 1949. As one of the founders of the United Nations, Ukraine then voted for the recognition of the State of Israel,” Lozhkin recalled.

Among the topics that the KJF participants plan to discuss are the growth of anti-Semitism in the world and standing up against it; the experience of Israel as a start-up nation No. 1 in the world and which of the successful Israeli developments should be adopted by other countries; the fight against coronavirus on a global scale and at national levels; development of Jewish education and others.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, representatives of the European Commission, UN, Senate and House of Representatives of the United States, representatives of parliaments and governments of Ukraine, Israel, UK, Canada, Italy and other countries of the world, scientists and businessmen take part in the third KJF. The KJF-2021 partners are Combat Antisemitism Movement, Center for Jewish Impact and Euro-Asian Jewish Congress.

Kyiv Jewish Forum has already become a reputed international discussion platform for discussing the most pressing issues facing Jews and the world. At the invitation of Boris Lozhkin, about 500 participants from Ukraine, Israel, the USA and EU countries gathered for the first KJF held in Kyiv in 2019. In 2020, the second KJF was organized in partnership with The Jerusalem Post. Its online audience was already 83,000 viewers.

