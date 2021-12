State Budget-2022 Provides For Decrease In Planned Proceeds From Privatization Of State Property By 33% To UAH

The state budget for 2022 provides for a decrease in the planned proceeds from the privatization of state property in 2022 by 33% or UAH 4 billion to UAH 8 billion compared to the state budget for 2021.

This is evidenced by the law on the state budget for the next year, promulgated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget for 2021 provides for an increase in the planned proceeds from the privatization of state property 24 times to UAH 12 billion compared to the adjusted state budget for 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On the state budget for 2022."

On December 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget-2022 with revenues of UAH 1.3 billion, expenditures of UAH 1.5 billion and a 3.5% deficit of GDP.

According to the forecasts of the Cabinet of Ministers, next year real GDP will grow by 3.8%, inflation is projected at 6.2%, the subsistence minimum from July 1 should rise from UAH 2,393 to UAH 2,508, and from December 1 to UAH 2,589.

The minimum wage from January is set at the current rate – UAH 6,500, and from October 1 – UAH 6,700.

