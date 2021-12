The Cabinet of Ministers decided to extend adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until the vaccination level in Ukraine reaches 70% of the population, we must continue to comply with all the established quarantine restrictions. In order to effectively counter the pandemic and protect human health, the government extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that Ukrainians must continue to maintain social distance and wear masks in public places, and also, if they wish to attend public events, must have a COVID certificate.

The Prime Minister added that more than 40% of Ukrainians have already been vaccinated against coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, a reduction in the validity period of the "yellow" certificate from 120 to 30 days and a change in the rules of operation of public institutions and institutions in the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger came into force.

On December 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,109 over December 13 to 3,578,557, and the number of deaths increased by 356 over December 13 to 91,958; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11.3%, and the number of new deaths decreased by 8%.

According to the report, as of the morning of December 15, a total of 3,578,557 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 91,958 deaths; 3,259,316 had recovered.

On December 14, a total of 8,109 new disease cases were recorded, 356 people died, and 26,307 people recovered.

Therefore, as of December 14, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (8,109 vs 26,307).

At the same time, on December 14, a total of 2,280 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up twice over December 13.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources