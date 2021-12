Vaccination in The Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND).

As many as 135,923,461 people have so far been administered COVID vaccines across Pakistan, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). This was reported by The Dispatch News Desk (DND).

The NCOC said that in the last 24 hours, 1,105,444 people were vaccinated against the virus in the Country.

Meanwhile, 44,609 COVID tests were conducted across the Country on December 14, and 370 of them returned positive with a ratio of 0.82%.

In the last 24 hours, four more persons – two each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh – also succumbed to the disease.

The NCOC’s statistics showed that a total of 1,289,913 Coronavirus Cases have so far been detected in the Country.

Out of them, 478,412 Cases have been recorded in Sindh, 443,985 in Punjab, 180,760 in KPK, 108,172 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 34,618 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 33,539 in Balochistan, and 10,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Likewise, the Country has registered 28,843 COVID deaths to date including 13,052 in Punjab, 7,640 in Sindh, 5,896 in KPK, 963 in ICT, 743 in AJK, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

As of December 15, 1,251,778 people have recovered from the disease in the Country while 9,292 COVID patients are still under treatment.

