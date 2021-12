The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has stated that former prime minister Mykola Azarov has been put on the international wanted list in connection with the treason case against him and that he has been granted the status of a political refugee in Russia until January 29, 2022.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the consideration of an appeal against the decision to order his arrest in absentia, Azarov's lawyers told an appeal court that he was not hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities and that he was in the Russian Federation, where he has been granted refugee status due to objective fears of politically motivated reprisals.

Azarov's lawyers stated that the case materials included a letter from the National Police’s Department of International Police Cooperation dated April 23, 2021, which states that he had not been out on the international wanted list precisely because of suspicions that Azarov was facing political persecution.

The former prime minister’s lawyers told the court that their client was granted refugee status in Russia in 2015, as confirmed by the relevant certificate.

According to the lawyers, this shows that Azarov was forced to seek protection in another country because he had real and justified fears for his life and safety, as well as for the lives and safety of his relatives, because of political persecution in Ukraine.

The refugee certificate was issued on January 29, 2015, and extended until January 29, 2022.

At the same time, an investigator at the first department of the State Bureau of Investigation’s Office for Investigation of Crimes Committed in Connection with the Mass Protests of 2013-2014 put Azarov on the wanted list in April.

An investigator at the State Bureau of Investigation put the former prime minister on the international wanted list on April 07, 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered Azarov’s arrest in absentia in connection with a case involving the approval of the draft of the "Kharkiv Agreements."

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources