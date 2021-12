16 laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada are under consideration by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as of December 10.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

Among the 16 laws adopted by the parliament, the President is considering 1 law, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation on December 20, 2016 - on amending the law "On banks and banking" regarding the provision of a state guarantee of 100% of all citizens' deposits in all state banks.

The rest of the laws were adopted by the parliament of the IX convocation.

Thus, the head of state is considering laws: on permission to submit documents in electronic form when applying for a job; on permission for specialists from among the employees of law enforcement agencies, the apparatus of the parliament, employees of state authorities, and other state bodies to ensure the work of the interim investigative commission and the interim special commission; on the replacement of the names of the liquidated courts with the newly created ones in the law "On ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens and the legal regime in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine"; on the publication of official decisions of the parliament only in the official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada Holos Ukrainy from 2021; on the determination of local councils elected in local elections on October 25, 2020 by representative bodies of local self-government of the VIII convocation; on the increase in fines for deliberate obstruction of a journalist's professional activities or persecution by an official using his official position from UAH 3,400-8,500 to UAH 34,000-51,000; on the establishment of a mechanism for assigning special titles to certified employees of universities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; on the introduction of the principle of universal jurisdiction over crimes of aggression, genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes; on the ratification of the protocol with the government of Belarus on amendments to the agreement on international road traffic of December 17, 1992; on insurance; on the creation of a military chaplaincy service; on the introduction of registration, exchange, issuance of documents that confirm the citizenship of Ukraine, for persons living in the temporarily occupied territories, at the place of appeal; on the ratification of the protocol with the governments of Hungary, Romania, Slovakia on the creation of a multinational engineering battalion; on the ratification of the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization to the Convention on Biological Diversity; on the extension of the law on a special procedure for self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions until December 31, 2022.

Among the abovementioned laws, 1 was adopted in 2019, 3 - in 2020, 11 - from January to December 2021.

At the same time, according to Article 94 of the Constitution, the President, within 15 days after receiving the law, signs it, accepting it for execution, and officially promulgates it or returns the law with his motivated and formulated proposals to parliament for reconsideration.

If the President does not return the law for reconsideration within the prescribed time limit, the law is considered approved by the President and must be signed and officially promulgated.

If, during the second consideration, the law is again adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by at least two-thirds of its constitutional composition, the President is obliged to sign and officially promulgate it within 10 days.

If the President has not signed such a law, it is immediately officially promulgated by the Speaker of the Parliament and published with his signature.

The law comes into force 10 days after the date of its official promulgation, unless otherwise provided by the law itself, but not earlier than the day of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), in December compared to October, the electoral rating in the presidential elections of the incumbent head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, increased by 2.4 percentage points to 27.1%, former President Petro Poroshenko - by 4.1 percentage points to 19.7%, the chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada Yuliya Tymoshenko - decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 11.3%.

