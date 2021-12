President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany obstructed the supply of weapons by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine sees no surprises in what is happening on our eastern borders. Russia started this war in 2014, and since then we are ready for any scenario.

Unfortunately, this cannot be said about all European countries. For example, Germany recently prevented us from supplying anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems, which are purely defensive tools, through NATO. Do we really have no right to them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we have. Any democratic state that is protected from aggression should have the right to acquire such defense tools. But in some capitals, fear still prevails," Zelenskyy said.

The President also called the accumulation of troops near the Ukrainian borders a potential for blackmail, primarily against Western states.

"But if the number of Russian troops grows, the blackmail will become even tougher, which can be called preparation for the expansion of aggression against our state and, possibly, the region as a whole," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy notes the expansion of Russia's zone of aggression in the Sea of ​​Azov after Biden's talks with Putin.

