SBI Classifies Information About Investigation And Its Results In Case Upon Road Accident Involving MP Trukhin

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has classified information about the examinations (including those in the last month) and their results in the case of a road accident involving member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Trukhin (the Servant of the People party faction).

That follows from SBI’s response to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI has questioned 10 witnesses in the case upon the said road accident.

