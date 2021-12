Country’s Main Christmas Tree Will Light Up On December 18 At 5 PM

The festive ceremony of lighting the country's main Christmas tree will take place on December 18 at 05:00 p.m.

Nadiya Tutenko, organizer of New Year's celebrations on Sofiiska Square, said this at a briefing at the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The tree will be light up on December 18 at 05:00 p.m.," Tutenko said.

This year the theme of the celebration is dedicated to the Christmas miracle night, and is called Good News.

"The base of the tree will reflect the sculpture of the Christmas nativity scene, which is traditionally installed in Ukrainian families just before Christmas, and we hope that this Christmas nativity scene will be the largest in Europe. It is 36 meters in circle and will consist of sculptures of Joseph, Mary, Jesus, carols, magi, kings," the organizer noted.

Besides, a traditional Christmas market will be located on Sofiiska Square.

Around the monument to Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, everyone will be welcomed by a Christmas skating rink decorated with New Year's lights.

Also on the square will be located children's entertainment, attractions, carousels and holiday photo zones.

A bright fair will traditionally also be located on Volodymyrskyi Passage.

The events will take place from December 16.

The Christmas tree is already being mounted on Sofiiska Square; it will be decorated this year with more than 20,000 decorations of gold and red color.

On Sofiiska Square, the budget of all locations is more than UAH 25 million, it is formed with the help of partners, and certain funds have also been received from the city administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from December 10, in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the sale of Christmas trees will begin at a price from UAH 108 to UAH 2,600 for a tree.

