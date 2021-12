From December 15, Cyprus will require tourists to take express coronavirus tests 72 hours after arrival.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Cyprus on Facebook.

"From December 15, 2021, passengers arriving in the Republic of Cyprus are required to pass an express test 72 hours after arrival. Tests will be free given a boarding pass and an identity document. Persons vaccinated with a booster dose are not required to undergo testing," the statement reads.

Also, in Cyprus, Christmas events will be canceled if they are held without observing the protocols.

Besides, from December 15, 2021 to January 31, 2022, access to public events in restaurants and hotels is only allowed for those vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine, provided that they have a negative express test or PCR test result.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the fact that the European Union resumed travel restrictions for Ukrainians due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine, Cyprus has retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainians.

