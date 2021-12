Court Dismisses Proceedings In Case On List Of Persons Associated With PrivatBank

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has dismissed the proceedings within the case on the list of persons associated with PrivatBank.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 13, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv dated April 18, 2019, which satisfied the claim of the Cypriot company Triantal Investments Ltd and canceled the National Bank's decision of December 13, 2016 on identifying persons related to PrivatBank.

At the same time, the court closed the proceedings in this case.

It is noted that the company Triantal Investments Ltd, controlled by the former shareholder of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi, before nationalization was the owner of 16.7362% of the bank's shares.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv overturned the decision of the National Bank on determining the list of individuals and legal entities associated with PrivatBank.

A related party is an individual who, due to his official status, family ties or property status, is associated with the activities and management of a bank and can receive certain material advantages in the process of performing its functions by the bank.

