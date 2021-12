The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has stated that information about the protection of former deputy minister of internal affairs Aleksandr Gogilashvili’s family, who was recently involved in a scandal over his treatment of police officers, is confidential.

The SSU stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Information concerning people who are granted protection if necessary and if there are appropriate grounds is confidential," the SSU said.

According to the SSU, this applies to operations to ensure the safety of people under protection and their family members.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, according to media reports, an SSU vehicle was involved in measures to protect Gogilashvili’s family. In particular, an SSU vehicle was used to transport his son.

A law enforcement source has confirmed to Ukrainian News Agency that Gogilashvili’s family was under SSU protection.

