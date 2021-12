The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) predicts the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus strain in Ukraine this week.

This is indicated in a statement by the Office of the President following a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is expected that the new Omicron coronavirus strain may appear in Ukraine this week," it was said.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, the results of the first studies in the countries where Omicron has already been discovered indicate a milder course of the disease.

At that, the NSDC declares that the epidemic situation in Ukraine during the holidays should be stable.

Besides, it is noted that in connection with the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, the relevant orders of the Ministry of Health and the chief state sanitary doctor on anti-epidemic measures during the work of ski resorts were adopted.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, anti-epidemic measures during large-scale events have also been developed separately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, the Ministry of Health said that Ukrainians who were in countries where the Omicron coronavirus strain was detected must undergo a 14-day self-isolation upon returning to Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources