Vaccinated Ukrainians Over 60 Will Be Able To Spend UAH 1,000 On Medicines From January - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old will be able to spend UAH 1,000 from January 2022 on social needs, in particular, on medicines.

He wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The E-Aid program will expand so that more Ukrainians can use it. Citizens aged 60+ will be able to spend UAH 1,000 from January on social needs, in particular, for the purchase of medicines," the President wrote.

According to the report, a condition for receiving UAH 1,000 by persons over 60 years old is full vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The head of state stressed that the government had received the necessary instructions.

According to the report of the Office of the President, it was decided to add the possibility of purchasing medicines to the list of services available for payment by the UAH 1,000.

"From December 19, fully vaccinated Ukrainians will be credited with UAH 1,000. They will be able to spend these funds on the areas most affected by the pandemic - sign up for a gym, go to a cinema, a museum or a concert, buy a train or plane ticket, buy books. At the same time, having listened to the wishes of our citizens of a respectable age, for whom health support is important, in particular in a pandemic, it was decided to add medicines to the list of available goods," the statement says, citing the words of the President.

It is noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently finalizing the technical capabilities so that the purchase of medicines for the funds provided for vaccination will become available from January 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, vaccinated Ukrainians will be able to use a payment of UAH 1,000 within four months from the date of receipt.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources