The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has dismissed deputy interior minister Aleksandr Gogilashvili.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction Oleksii Honcharenko has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gogilashvili was heading to the JFO zone.

At the entrance to Donetsk region, at the first checkpoint, the police demanded that he stop.

The car, at the request of the police, did not immediately stop, but drove several meters ahead.

After stopping, Gogilashvili began to threaten and insult law enforcement officers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested that the Cabinet of Ministers dismiss Gogilashvili.

Gogilashvili holds a Russian passport and taxpayer identification number.

