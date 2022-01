Researchers work at the control center of the experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST), or the "Chinese artificial sun". Photo by Xinhua/Huang Bohan.

Recently, scientists have begun a new round of experiments at the experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST), or the Chinese "artificial sun", aiming at higher goals, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Chinese scientists had set a new world record of achieving a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 101 seconds on May 28 this year. The experiment also realized a plasma temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius, lasting for 20 seconds.

The 2nd China Fusion Energy Conference (CFEC 2021) was held in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Hefei will establish an industrial base to further promote the application of nuclear fusion energy.

Staff members perform an upgrade to the experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST) at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Photo by Xinhua/Liu Junxi.

The experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST). Photo by Xinhua/Zhou Mu.

Staff members perform an upgrade to the experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST) at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Photo by Xinhua/Huang Bohan.

