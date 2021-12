The Ministry of Energy has appointed a new composition of the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo national energy company.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The new composition of the supervisory board will include specialists with many years of experience in the energy sector of the countries of the world. The members of the supervisory board were elected by the Nomination Committee based on the results of the competition and approved by the order of the Ministry of Energy," the statement reads.

In particular, Ukrenergo's supervisory board members are: Dejan Ostojic, Peder Andreasen, Daniel Dobbeni, Roman Pionkovsky - independent members, Yurii Tokarskyi, Mykhailo Ilnytskyi, Yurii Boiko - representatives from the state.

Andreasen previously held the position of director of the Energinet company (Denmark) and since 2018 has been a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo.

Dobbeni was President of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) from 2009 to 2013.

Ostojic is currently the curator of the World Bank's energy program in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Pionkovsky has held the position of deputy chairperson of the Audit Commission at the Polish Energy Certification Society from 2003 to the present.

Tokarskyi has been a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo since 2019.

Ilnytskyi since 2018 worked as board chairperson of the Chernihivoblenergo joint-stock company.

Boiko, during 2020-2021, worked in the Ministry of Energy as a Deputy Minister and coordinated the activities of the Directorate of the Electric Power Complex and the development of the electric energy market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has pledged to the IMF to expand the powers and ensure full functionality of the supervisory boards of Naftogaz until February 2022, Ukrenergo until January 2022 and Energoatom until June 2022.

In late October, the Ministry of Energy appointed four members of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo dispatches the Ukrainian energy system and transfers electricity from power plants to the grids of energy supply companies.

Besides, the company is entrusted with the functions of organizer of auctions for access to the cross-section of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.

