Zelenskyy And Macron Agree To Meet In Brussels On December 15

President Volodymyr Zelenskyн and President of France Emmanuel Macron have agreed to meet in Brussels on December 15.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron... The leaders agreed to continue discussing these issues during a meeting in Brussels on December 15 this year," the press service said in the statement.

Besides, the heads of state discussed the security situation around Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked France for its timely support for Ukraine during the recent escalation of the situation and Macron noted Ukraine's balanced position against the backdrop of military escalation from Russia.

The leaders paid special attention to the issue of unblocking the "Normandy Format" negotiation process.

Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness to continue active work within the "Normandy format."

Zelenskyy and Macron stressed the need to resume the Trilateral Contact Group’s effective work to resolve the situation in the Donbas.

The French president expressed support for Ukraine’s important initiatives in the Trilateral Contact Group, such as the re-establishment of a full-fledged ceasefire, the release of illegally detained people, and the opening of checkpoints.

Besides, Zelenskyy and Macron discussed European energy security, particularly the negative impact of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Zelenskyy said that this pipeline project posed a particular threat to European countries’ energy security.

Zelenskyy and Macron stressed the importance of diversification of energy supplies to Europe, including through supplies of liquefied natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Eastern Partnership summit will take place in Brussels on December 15.

