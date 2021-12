The United States considers the accusations of Russia in violation of navigation in the Kerch Strait by Ukraine to be false.

This is indicated in the statement of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Donbas has every right to sail in the waters of Ukraine. Russia's false accusations are part of its relentless campaign to distract from recent aggressive acts of provocation. New illegal restrictions in the Kerch Strait and the Sea of ​​Azov are yet another act of aggression against Ukraine,” it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, the border service of the FSB of Russia reported on the movement of a ship of the Ukrainian Navy in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

The JFO headquarters denied the statement of the border service of the FSB of Russia about the movement of the ship of the Ukrainian Navy in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources