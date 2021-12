1+1 TV Channel Will Show New Season Of Svaty TV Series With Actor Dobronravov In Title Role Who Supported Anne

From December 20, the 1+1 TV channel will broadcast a new season of the Svaty TV series, in which one of the title roles is played by the Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov, who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

This is stated in an announcement on the channel's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Svaty series is an ideal option to paint the gray everyday life with bright colors. The series at first had only two episodes, but the audience liked this family story so much that now it has 7 seasons," the channel's website says.

The premiere of the new season of the Svaty TV series is scheduled for December 20.

The TV series was filmed by the Ukrainian studio Kvartal 95.

It is known that Russian actors Fyodor Dobronravov, Tatyana Kravchenko, Lyudmila Artemyeva continued to appear in the series.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) banned Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov from entering the territory of Ukraine for 3 years.

Employees of the SSU have documented the facts of repeated anti-Ukrainian public statements by the Russian actor, in which he, in particular, supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

In March 2019, the Kyiv District Administrative Court overturned the ban on showing the Svaty TV series and allowed Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov to enter Ukraine.

In January 2020, the SSU allowed Dobronravov to enter Ukraine.

