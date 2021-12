The Ministry of Defense reports that the Russian Federation has blocked about 70% of the Sea of Azov.

The press service of the Defense Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation continues provocative actions against Ukraine. As of December 10, the Russian Federation closed about 70% of the water area of ​​the Sea of ​​Azov. At present, the Russians have posted navigational warnings about restricting navigation in certain areas, allegedly in connection with artillery fire in areas near the city of Mariupol, the city of Berdiansk and the city of Henichesk," it was said.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that such area blockings occur systematically and impede free navigation in the Sea of ​​Azov.

The statement indicates that the announcement of navigational warnings by the Russian Federation in the Sea of ​​Azov in the immediate vicinity of the bases of the Ukrainian Navy and civilian ports is an open provocation.

"Such actions of the aggressor once again demonstrate the attempts of the Russian Federation to turn the Sea of ​​Azov into its internal "lake," the Ministry of Defense says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 9, the border service of the FSB of Russia reported on the movement of a ship of the Ukrainian Navy in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

The JFO headquarters denied the statement of the border service of the FSB of Russia about the movement of the ship of the Ukrainian Navy in the direction of the Kerch Strait.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources