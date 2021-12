Vaccinated Ukrainians Will Be Able To Spend UAH 1,000 Allocated By State On UIA Domestic Flights - Airline Pre

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) states that vaccinated Ukrainians will be able to spend UAH 1,000 allocated by the state for flights on UIA domestic flights.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UIA has become one of the Ukrainian air carriers, tickets for which can be purchased for the target UAH 1,000 allocated by the state to fully vaccinated citizens of Ukraine. These funds can be spent on flights exclusively on the airline's own domestic flights. UIA now operates regular domestic flights between Kyiv and Odesa, planning to expand the route network in the future to provide vaccinated citizens with a wider choice of opportunities," the statement reads.

The airline will announce the conditions for booking air tickets using the allocated funds after the technical integration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, vaccinated Ukrainians will be able to benefit from a payment of UAH 1,000 within 4 months from the date of receipt.

On November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the payment from December 19 of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against coronavirus with two doses.

The Verkhovna Rada has allocated UAH 8 billion for the payment of UAH 1,000 to those who are vaccinated against coronavirus disease with two doses.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in order to have time to receive the payment of UAH 1,000 at the first stage, one need to submit an application in the Diia application by December 29, 2021, that is, from December 19 to December 29.

UIA is one of the largest airlines in Ukraine.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries of the company is the ex-co-owner of PrivatBank, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources