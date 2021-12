Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Ruslan Stefanchuk has signed law on state budget of Ukraine for 2022.

The Parliament has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 10, the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 2 was signed by Stefanchuk and sent for the signature of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada has adopted the Law of Ukraine On State Budget for 2022.

The document submitted for the second reading stipulates that state budget revenues for the next year are planned at the level of UAH 1,322.126 billion, expenses - UAH 1,497.672 billion.

The maximum volume of the state budget deficit is stipulated in the amount of UAH 188.798 billion.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budgetary Issues proposed to additionally increase state budget expenditures by UAH 2.247 billion and revenues by UAH 1.797 billion.

Thus, state budget revenues should amount to UAH 1,323.9 billion, expenditures - UAH 1,499.9 billion, and the deficit will increase by UAH 450 million to UAH 189.248 billion.

The document provides for the return of loans to the state budget in the amount of UAH 10.280 billion, including the return of loans to the general fund in the amount of UAH 9.777 billion and the return of loans to the special fund in the amount of UAH 502.770 million.

The provision of loans from the state budget is provided in the amount of UAH 23.532 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, real GDP is expected to grow by 3.8% next year, by 4.7% in 2023, and by 5% in 2024.

Inflation is projected at 6.2% next year, 5.3% in 2023, and 5% in 2024.

The average monthly salary by year, respectively, is UAH 15,258, UAH 17,159, and UAH 19,063.

Unemployment - 8.5%, 8.0% and 7.8%, respectively.

The subsistence minimum from July 1 should increase from UAH 2,393 to UAH 2,508, and from December 1 to UAH 2,589.

The minimum wage is set in the current amount - UAH 6,500, and from October 1 - UAH 6,700.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted the draft state budget for 2022 to the Verkhovna Rada on September 15.

On November 2, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the 2022 state budget in the first reading.

On December 1, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget-2022 for the second reading.

