Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, has discussed cooperation with the International Monetary Fund on the recovery of stolen assets.

The PGO says this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During her working visit to the United States, Venediktova met with the head of the International Monetary Fund's mission in Ukraine, Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar, and the head of the IMF's legal department, Emmanuel Mathias.

The parties discussed the issues of reforms of the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and prospects for cooperation, in particular, in the field of asset recovery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova is on her first visit to the U.S. Department of Justice in almost 20 years.

