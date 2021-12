The National Bank predicts the repatriation of dividends of USD 8 billion in 2021.

Deputy Head of the NBU Serhii Nikolaichuk announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We see that enterprises with foreign capital, on the one hand, are significantly increasing their dividend payments. So, in general, in the first 11 months of this year, the repatriation of dividends amounted to USD 7.5 billion. In general, by the end of the year, we expect this amount to exceed USD 8 billion," he said.

At that, the deputy head of the NBU added that enterprises with foreign capital are reinvesting a significant part of their income in their activities in Ukraine.

At the end of 2021, the inflow of foreign direct investment will amount to USD 6.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by the end of 2020, the repatriation of dividends increased by 19.4% to USD 3.7 billion compared to 2019.

In July 2019, the National Bank lifted all restrictions on the repatriation of dividends to improve the investment climate, as provided for by the roadmap for currency liberalization.

