NACP Asks Spain To Inform About Bakanov's Withdrawal From Management Of Foreign Company

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is awaiting information from the Spanish authorities about whether the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Ivan Bakanov has withdrawn from the management of the Spanish company.

This was announced by the head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov, answering a question from a journalist of Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have not received documents from Spain on (alleged) concurrent service (of Bakanov). Does he really combine (work as head of the SSU with the management of the company)," Novikov said.

In this regard, the NACP did not draw up an appropriate protocol in relation to Bakanov.

Besides, Novikov said that only the Verkhovna Rada can bring to disciplinary responsibility for inaccurate data in Bakanov's declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACP did not apply to the NACB due to inaccurate data in Bakanov's declaration.

Bakanov entered inaccurate data on the cost of his wife's car and did not indicate his account with PrivatBank.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention is investigating an alleged violation by the chairperson of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov, of the ban on combining positions.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources