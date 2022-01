Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland. Photo by Xinhua.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, is expected to surpass ¥1 trln, or $157.49 bln, in 2021, an official with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"During the past two decades since China's accession to the World Trade Organization, the country has achieved marked progress in the use of foreign investment", – Gao Feng, an MOC spokesperson, told a virtual press conference.

"The FDI inflow totaled ¥999.98 bln in 2020, skyrocketing 157.7% from ¥338 bln registered in 2001", – said Gao.

"China will further shorten the negative list on foreign investment, facilitate services for foreign-funded enterprises and projects, and foster a law-based, international, and convenient business environment to share its market opportunities globally", – said Gao.

