Cabinet Approves Agreement Between Ukraine And Hungary On Mutual Recognition Of Education Documents

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an agreement between Ukraine and Hungary on the mutual recognition of documents on education and scientific degrees.

The corresponding resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To approve an agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Hungarian government on the mutual recognition of documents on education and scientific degrees," the resolution says.

The agreement was signed on July 22 in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July Ukraine and Hungary agreed on the mutual recognition of education documents.

