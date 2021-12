Energy Commission Decides To Transfer Household Customers Of "Last Resort" Of Naftogaz To Basic Annual Tariff

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) at its meeting on December 9 made a decision that will allow to transfer household customers of the "last resort" of the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC to the gas price of the company's basic annual offer - UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT).

The regulator has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 9, 2021, the Energy Commission, on the basis of the powers granted to the Commission by the latest amendments to the law "On the Natural Gas Market", adopted a resolution "On the implementation of natural gas supplies to household customers of an annual offer." This decision will allow household customers to receive natural gas on the basis of the basic annual offer of the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC, namely at a price of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter (including VAT)," the statement reads.

It is noted that today the "supplier of last resort" provides natural gas to more than 347,000 household customers from different regions of Ukraine.

At the same time, due to the trend of a rapid increase in gas prices and according to information posted on the website of the "supplier of last resort", as of December 8, the selling price of natural gas by the "supplier of last resort" is UAH 46.22 per cubic meter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz is awaiting permission from the Energy Commission to transfer household customers under the "supplier of last resort" mechanism to the price of its annual tariff.

In early December, the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Supply Company LLC increased the price of natural gas 5.8 times to UAH 46.7 per cubic meter from December as a "supplier of last resort".

According to Naftogaz data, as of November 30, the portfolio of the "supplier of last resort" includes 457,000 household customers.

