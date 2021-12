U.S. Calls On Ukrainian Authorities To Appoint SACPO Head Until 2022

The United States of America calls on the Ukrainian authorities to appoint a new head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) by the end of the year.

United States Chargé d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien announced this during a conference entitled "7 Years of Anti-Corruption Reform", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SACPO plays a critical role in bringing corrupt officials to justice ... We would like to see the selection process for the head of the SACPO completed by 2022," Kvien said.

She urged not to delay the appointment of the head of the SACPO.

The United States also hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the National Anti-Corruption Strategy.

Besides, the United States positively evaluates the work of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

According to Kvien, thanks to the activities of the NACB, UAH 3 billion was returned to the budget, and embezzlement for UAH 2 billion was also prevented.

Kvien stressed that the NACB is the only structure that was able to investigate cases against the oligarchs, in particular, she named Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will be appointed by the end of the year.

