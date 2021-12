The Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas believes that since the beginning of the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption.

He announced this during a conference entitled "7 Years of Anti-Corruption Reform" on the occasion of the international day of fight against corruption, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has made significant progress in the fight against corruption since the beginning of the revolution," the EU Ambassador said.

He stressed that Ukraine is moving in the right direction and the EU will continue to provide political and technical support to Ukraine in the fight against corruption.

The EU Ambassador noted that it is important not only to investigate corruption crimes, but also to prevent corruption.

According to him, the European Union is ready to further support the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, in a joint statement on the results of the Ukraine-European Union summit, the European Union called on Ukraine to take further steps to combat corruption.

