The mandatory vaccination requirement for employees of the state enterprises and social workers comes into force on Thursday, December 9.

This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, from December 9, in addition to teachers and employees of central and local authorities, who are subject to mandatory vaccination against coronavirus during the quarantine period, the next employees will be also added:

- employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations related to the sphere of management of the central executive authorities;

- employees of institutions providing social services, institutions for the social protection of children, rehabilitation institutions;

- employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations included in the list of state property objects of strategic importance for the economy and security of the state.

Unvaccinated employees of these institutions and enterprises (except for employees who provide a medical certificate on the presence of contraindications to vaccination) will be suspended from work without pay.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from November 8, unvaccinated employees (except for those who provided a medical certificate on the presence of contraindications to vaccination) of educational institutions and executive authorities are suspended from work.

The Ministry of Health approved a form for a certificate of contraindications for vaccination against COVID-19.

