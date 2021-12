PGO Did Not Receive Draft Suspicion Against Poroshenko In Case Of Coal Supplies From Uncontrolled Territories

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has not received any draft suspicion against former President Petro Poroshenko from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) or the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in the framework of the case regarding the supply of coal to Ukraine from the uncontrolled territories of Donbas.

A representative of the authority announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"To date, such a draft suspicion has not been submitted to the Office," he said.

According to him, the case of the purchase of coal by the former Ukrainian government from enterprises located in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas is being investigated by the SSU and the SBI, which are preparing materials to serve charge papers to one or another person.

At the moment, the abovementioned authorities have not sent any draft suspicion in this case against Poroshenko to the Prosecutor General's Office.

The representative of the Office said that only if there is evidence, the investigator and the procedural leader will make a decision on serving of suspicion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU is checking the alleged involvement of Poroshenko in the case of the Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk.

Earlier, the SSU served Medvedchuk with suspicion of high treason over the supply of coal from the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state enterprises.

